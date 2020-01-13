(EDIT: asked before "What if I have my own insurance?" was added to the question.)

Is that true?

Yes, because you'd be someone who lives with her, and who can drive. You'd have implicit permission to drive her vehicles.

Thus, the insurance company will have to take into account that another (and presumably young and inexperienced) person in the house would be tooling around in a car that's insured only for your mother's regular use.

How would the insurance company even know I have a license anyway?

The fact that you have a drivers licence is (usually) a matter of public record. The insurance companies want to know this, so they get the records.