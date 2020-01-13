0

My mom said that because I live with her if I were to get a drivers license, her insurance payments would be higher, even if I'm not actually on her insurance.

Is that true?

How would the insurance company even know I have a license anyway? What if I have my own insurance?

(EDIT: asked before "What if I have my own insurance?" was added to the question.)

Yes, because you'd be someone who lives with her, and who can drive. You'd have implicit permission to drive her vehicles.

Thus, the insurance company will have to take into account that another (and presumably young and inexperienced) person in the house would be tooling around in a car that's insured only for your mother's regular use.

How would the insurance company even know I have a license anyway?

The fact that you have a drivers licence is (usually) a matter of public record. The insurance companies want to know this, so they get the records.

  • But what if I have my own car and my own insurance? – 0x499602D2 57 mins ago
  • That's a different question, and I'm not sure what the answer is. – RonJohn 51 mins ago

