Why do some startup unicorns lose value as soon as they go public?

Well, some companies lose value soon after they go public because the mass of investors value them less than did the investment bank (in consultation with other investors) which set the value of the shares.

Investment unicorns were name so because they have a high capital value (over $1Bn) and "the statistical rarity of such successful ventures".

Would that be, mainly because it's shareholders (early VC) eventually want to pull out.

"Eventually" and "as soon as" are contradictions in terms.

And that would be the most convenient, or even only possible way to get your cash out of the investment?

Kinda.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/alejandrocremades/2018/08/02/how-venture-capital-works/#561916631b14