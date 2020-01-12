Remember who you're asking: Personal Finance and Money. Many of us are older (meaning "parents"), and financially conservative (meaning "live below your means" and "don't spend a lot on a car until you have a healthy net worth".)

What would your opinion on this be

Were I your age, making your amount of money, I'd also want something shiny, fast and new.

So, I completely sympathize with your desire (my son at your age wanted to buy a motorbike, and I wanted an Olds Cutlass, which were cool at the time), but ... it's a foolish idea (not least because it's fast, and you're an inexperienced driver who wants to go fast, and that leads to car wrecks, injury, property destruction and death).

and wether its a good idea?

No, it's not.

$15,000 + 3 years * $1000/month = $51,000

That is an L-O-T LOT of money. The insurance will be ear-bleedingly expensive.

Better to buy a $15,000 car, hop it up (watch out for insurance, though!) and save the rest for your future (not just retirement, since there's a lot to buy between 18 and 65).

Bottom line: tamp down the urge to go top-end at age 18. Get something fast, used and that could be shiny if you polished it up a bit.

Really bottom line: money in the bank gives you freedom; freedom from living paycheck to paycheck (you'll appreciate that in five years), and freedom to do things.