I often use "Saved Report Configurations", but I find menu access cumbersome. Is there a shortcut key combination for that, or has someone found a way to map a shortcut key in GnuCash?
I use linux Gnome desktop.
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
I often use "Saved Report Configurations", but I find menu access cumbersome. Is there a shortcut key combination for that, or has someone found a way to map a shortcut key in GnuCash?
I use linux Gnome desktop.