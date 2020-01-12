0

If a daughter is self-employed (not W2) and sets up a HSA, Is it possible to setup an HSA account in the name of the mother & daughter? The goal is to have the options to pay for in-scope healthcare expenses of daughter (& daughter's children) + mother. Daughter has her own company and will setup the HSA with a bank. Both the mother and daughter will contribute to the HSA.

Update: assume the mother is on Medicare and the daughter (and her daughter's children) are on a high deductable plan. Hopefully, it is apparent that by pooling the money, it provides the family the ability to support one another.

  • Since it's going "up" the chain instead of down, that's a tricky question. They should ask the bank running the HSA. – RonJohn 13 hours ago
  • Who has the High deductible plan, and who is covered by that plan? – mhoran_psprep 4 hours ago
  • Unless the mother is a dependent of the daughter, I don't see why this would be allowed. The mother's heath-care expenses are not the daughter's, and the mother isn't on the daughter's insurance plan. – chepner 1 hour ago
  • @chepner Thanks for commenting: are there any reference hyperlinks to address: Who can (or any restrictions \ limitations) be named to a single HSA account? If the mother and daughter were on the same HSA account, would not the medical expenses of the mother & the daughter be eligible? – gatorback 32 mins ago

