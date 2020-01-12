If a daughter is self-employed (not W2) and sets up a HSA, Is it possible to setup an HSA account in the name of the mother & daughter? The goal is to have the options to pay for in-scope healthcare expenses of daughter (& daughter's children) + mother. Daughter has her own company and will setup the HSA with a bank. Both the mother and daughter will contribute to the HSA.

Update: assume the mother is on Medicare and the daughter (and her daughter's children) are on a high deductable plan. Hopefully, it is apparent that by pooling the money, it provides the family the ability to support one another.