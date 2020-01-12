HSA accounts can only have one owner, and the tax deduction for HSA contributions can only be taken by the owner of the HSA account. Even a married couple would have to have two separate HSA accounts if both of their employers were contributing to their HSA accounts. But you still may be able to accomplish what you want, if certain conditions are met.

Eligible medical expenses include those for you, your spouse, your children, and any other dependents you can legally claim. In your scenario the grandmother would not be eligible to contribute to an HSA if she is on medicare. But the mother could, and then the mother could use that money for herself and her children. If she can claim her mother as a dependent, then she could also use the HSA funds for her mother's expenses.

Separately (and regardless if she is a dependent of the mother), the grandmother could choose to give (gift) the mother some money to put into her HSA account if she wishes, but note this would reduce the mother's income, not the grandmother's.