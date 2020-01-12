I live in an area that is rapidly growing. My current house (based on comps) has appreciated $50k in two years to give an example. I currently have an opportunity to buy another for a reasonable price in the same area. I have the cash on hand and the income to do it as well. I'm debating renting the original. Here's the issue: the average rent in my area is the same as my mortgage (which is fixed rate). So, with all things considered, renting would mean a loss. My question is this: given how rapidly the area is growing, does it make sense (or could it) to eat the loss for a while counting on 1) rent eventually increasing 2) the gains in the value of the house?
You say that since rent would be the same as your mortgage, you'd be operating at a loss, but that mortgage money doesn't disappear. Instead, you'd be trading ready cash for added principal on your mortgage. Is that worth it? Maybe. If you calculate that you'll lose $200/month in order to make a $1500/month mortgage payment, that's a reasonable tradeoff, and a different calculation than the one you seem to be making.