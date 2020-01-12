I live in an area that is rapidly growing. My current house (based on comps) has appreciated $50k in two years to give an example. I currently have an opportunity to buy another for a reasonable price in the same area. I have the cash on hand and the income to do it as well. I'm debating renting the original. Here's the issue: the average rent in my area is the same as my mortgage (which is fixed rate). So, with all things considered, renting would mean a loss. My question is this: given how rapidly the area is growing, does it make sense (or could it) to eat the loss for a while counting on 1) rent eventually increasing 2) the gains in the value of the house?