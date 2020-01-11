0

I understand that investments are covered under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to £85,000 per institution. If I have a stocks and shares ISA with a broker (eg: Cavendish Online) and I invest in funds from, say, Legal & General and Vanguard, how am I covered by under the FSCS? Say I had £170,000 - would I be covered if I have £85,000 in Legal & General funds, and £85,000 in Vanguard funds, both held in a Cavendish Online ISA? Or would I only be covered for £85,000 total?

