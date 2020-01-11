"how can they avoid that their bank balance is gossiped upon by bank employees" -- obviously, he can't. He has no control over what the bank employees may do. But the prize is likely transferred electronically, so no employee would have reason to check the account (such operations are logged and "curiosity" is, understandably, strongly discouraged).

This person might open a secondary account online, request the prize to be transferred to that account, and periodically transfer funds from the prize account to his ordinary account - if the prize account is in a different bank, even if an employee working with the ordinary account got curious, he could not pry into the fund sources' account information as he would have no access. The prize account bank employees would never see the holder and never have reason to check an account they would be unaware of (one doesn't simply run SELECT * FROM accounts ORDER BY amount DESC LIMIT 20 on a bank's servers. The worst that can usually happen is that an employee may access a customer account he knows the number of from the teller station, pretending that the customer is at the desk).