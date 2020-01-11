0

If a person wins a massive lottery prize, in the order of 200 million € or £ or $, and this prize is versed to the person's bank account, how can they avoid that their bank balance is gossipped upon by bank employees to the extent of it known by people outside the bank, in case the person DOES want to keep their own privacy? How can they possibly avoid that, assuming that bank employees will definitely not respect privacy laws?

    assuming that bank employees will definitely not respect privacy laws? - This is a big assumption. You also seem to think privacy is some sort of binary; you have it or you don't, but privacy is a spectrum of sorts (ie, if I'm walking around in public lots of people see my face, and may capture me in a photo, but probably don't know my name). Any large transfers are going to get flagged for review, if for no other reason than to sell some sort of concierge service - and to report to the government for tax reasons. What are you concerned about here? – Clockwork-Muse 22 hours ago
    Swiss numbered bank account - although this is an asset management reply to a security question :D. – securityauditor 20 hours ago
    Related article: cnbc.com/2019/06/08/… In some states (such as California) the winner has to be identified by name. So your privacy is already gone. In other states it is legal for a “trust” to win. When you win, it is recommended you sign it immediately. But if you personally sign it as winner then a trust cannot win. But if you wait to setup a trust with a lawyer the ticket is unsigned and is like carrying that amount of cash. Suggest asking in “legal” forum. I am not a lawyer. – Darrell Root 15 hours ago
    Many lottery payouts allow you to spread out the full prize over multiple years, so you would never have the entire balance in your account at once. Or, spread the money among multiple banks and investment accounts. – IVcrush 6 hours ago
  • Don't deposit it in a single bank account? That seems strange anyway. – schroeder 20 mins ago
"how can they avoid that their bank balance is gossiped upon by bank employees" -- obviously, he can't. He has no control over what the bank employees may do. But the prize is likely transferred electronically, so no employee would have reason to check the account (such operations are logged and "curiosity" is, understandably, strongly discouraged).

This person might open a secondary account online, request the prize to be transferred to that account, and periodically transfer funds from the prize account to his ordinary account - if the prize account is in a different bank, even if an employee working with the ordinary account got curious, he could not pry into the fund sources' account information as he would have no access. The prize account bank employees would never see the holder and never have reason to check an account they would be unaware of (one doesn't simply run SELECT * FROM accounts ORDER BY amount DESC LIMIT 20 on a bank's servers. The worst that can usually happen is that an employee may access a customer account he knows the number of from the teller station, pretending that the customer is at the desk).

  • Any amount of sufficient size to be interesting is going to be flagged for human review, almost certainly (if for no other reason than to check for mistakes), especially for electronic transfers. Using some "new" bank is not helpful, since presumably the other bank would have the same issue. Regular transfers of money in useful quantities is going to get your account flagged_more_, because of anti-money-laundering laws, and laws against "structuring". – Clockwork-Muse 22 hours ago

