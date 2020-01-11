-2

I moved across the country and spent more on gas and hotels than I had in the bank, over drafted, now playing catch up.

storage - storage unit in another state forgot to cancel has mattress in it foam queen size.

walmart delivery - did free trial forgot to cancel was charged

hotels - owed at least three rewards nights on hotels.com but they do not update my account

CC - owe ~$300 gas and hotels

walmart store card - owe $160 food and delivery charge

loan - loan $90 per month over in march

insurance - car insurance $90 per month until july

IRA - retirement, I haven't checked on it usually $50 a month

brother - loaned me $620 I said I would pay him next month

moneylion - offers $500 at 6% for a year, haven't applied yet

petal - really wanted petal card and they denied me because my bureaus are frozen and I couldn't get unfrozen.

apple - This card also seems cool but I don't want the same thing to happen if I apply.

I want to be out of debt and not living paycheck to paycheck. I'm in my thirties. The last year I spent half of it (non-consecutively) homeless without even a car to sleep in.

    What's your question? (I can guess, but you should state it clearly.) Also, do you have a steady job? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • No job. Question: What is the fastest least interest way to pay everything and not die from lack of food, winter shelter, etc. My health is bad too I have insurance but I have no plan. – user1284084 22 mins ago
  • Without income, I can't see any way to pay back your debts. Food & winter shelter can be satisfied at a homeless shelter. – RonJohn 5 mins ago

