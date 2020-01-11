0

Our bank sent an email to my spouse saying that they are required by law to collect some details, and that they may terminate her account if this info is not provided. My wife is a homemaker, and does not have earned income. This option was not on the bank's survey.

I have two issues here. The first one is, there is no place to enter "homemaker / no income"; do they expect her to enter my income in place of hers? My other issue is, my wife and I keep our banking separate (except that we have a joint checking account with this bank). I don't want to enter my information in place of hers, because of this. Am I required to?

    How do you know the email came from your bank and is not a phishing email? Why not go into your bank branch and ask them whether they sent this email and if so why they want this information? – Robert Longson 51 mins ago
  • @RobertLongson exactly. The first impulse should be to ask the people who sent the email instead of a bunch of strangers who only know a fraction of the details. – RonJohn 44 mins ago
    @RobertLongson the email is informational, the actual request is in the message center of the bank website interface. – horse hair 32 mins ago
  • @RonJohn since this relates to law it's prudent to get different input on the subject (from the horse's mouth, as well as from others who may have had experience with the same thing) – horse hair 31 mins ago
  • My bank keeps asking for my income, "so they can better serve me"; they do know I have a job, though, because of a Direct Deposit paycheck. I don't remember if they ever asked my profession. The issue might be KYC (Know Your Customer, part of anti-terrorism/anti-money laundering legislation), and the survey poorly written. – RonJohn 25 mins ago

