Our bank sent an email to my spouse saying that they are required by law to collect some details, and that they may terminate her account if this info is not provided. My wife is a homemaker, and does not have earned income. This option was not on the bank's survey.

I have two issues here. The first one is, there is no place to enter "homemaker / no income"; do they expect her to enter my income in place of hers? My other issue is, my wife and I keep our banking separate (except that we have a joint checking account with this bank). I don't want to enter my information in place of hers, because of this. Am I required to?