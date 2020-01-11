Small business owners can claim wages paid to employees as tax deduction. If one of his employees would elect to contribute $15K of his salary into 401(k) account then would the employer still be able to claim the portion contributed to 401(k) as tax deduction (i.e. on full wages)? If so, then wouldn't a single 401(k) contribution be tax deduction twice - once on employer's books and once on employee's books?
It is not a net deduction on the employee's books, because it is counted as income first and then removed from income when contributed to the 401(k), just as when the employee contributes to a traditional IRA. That is, the portion of wages that the employee contributes is neutral, neither increasing nor decreasing the employee's taxes.