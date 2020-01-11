0

I recently noticed that the S&P500 index has recorded daily price entries for over 90 years:

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/%5EGSPC?p=%5EGSPC

the first recorded day being the 1st December 1927.

I wonder, do other indexes exist which have a comparably long recorded history? If so, which ones?

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.