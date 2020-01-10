We had Hurricane Irma damage to our home in 2017. We filed an insurance claim but the insurance company would not pay the claim. Long story short, after more than 1 year of battling with the insurance company, we hired an attorney and filed suit in court against the insurance company. While the suit was going on, we refinanced our mortgage with a different mortgage company. At the time the home was refinanced, all hurricane damage had been repaired with out of pocket funds. The new mortgage company did an appraisal and the home appraised at full market value. The new mortgage company had no knowledge of an insurance claim or the fact that we filed suit against our insurance company. 2 months after refinancing, the insurance company settled our claim and agreed to pay on the damages caused by the hurricane. The insurance check came in and it was made payable to my new mortgage company as well as us. We called the new mortgage company's insurance department to arrange to have the check endorsed. They asked to see the insurance adjuster's worksheet which we sent them, but that showed only minimal damage to the home and did not even meet the deductible. We were told by our attorney that since the adjuster and insurance company showed minimal damage to the home, the mortgage company would only have to endorse the check and send it back to us. 3 months later we are still arguing with the new mortgage company. Even though they had done an appraisal of the home before the refinance, they insisted on having the home inspected to make sure the damage was repaired. We allowed the inspector to come and inspect the home. The inspector sent a report to the new mortgage company with pictures showing the same home as the pictures on the appraisal report and showing that the home was at 100% of its market value. The mortgage company is now asking for all receipts showing the repairs were made even through the inspection showed the home to be at 100% and inspect report was approved. My attorney says that they are not entitled to the receipts after they did an inspect of the property. We feel this is just a stall tactic of not releasing the funds. Does the new mortgage company have any rights to more documentation after doing a physical inspection of the property to make sure all damage was repaired, even though they had no knowledge of any damage when the home was refinanced with them? The new mortgage company is still insisting on all receipts showing repairs were made. We do not feel that they have any rights to anything since the home was repaired prior to them taking a mortgage on the property.