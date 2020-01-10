0

Looking at a bond index fund Key Investor Information, I have found this:

Income from the Fund will be reinvested and reflected in the price of shares in the Fund

I don't fully understand it. As far as I understand, the point of bonds is that they are fixed income assets (they provide a fixed income on a yearly/monthly basis), so if the income is reinvested, this property is not applicable to bond index funds, right?

They provide nothing unless you're able to sell for a higher price than you bought, is this correct? If so, what is the difference with an index fund?

