My girlfriend is getting an apartment since she'll be away at school for 6 months. She's an international student so can't legally work off campus, but she has more than enough money to cover the apartment rent, etc. The apartment wants proof she makes $X a month (she doesn't because she can't work) or a co-signer.

I know you should never co-sign for someone unless you're willing to pay everything, but is there any risk if she gives me all of the money upfront? She said she'd give me the money and I could just give her back $x each month for rent so that if something happens I'll already have the money.

  • Why doesn't she offer the landlord all the money upfront in lieu of proof of income? – Robert Longson 16 mins ago
  • @RobertLongson She said she'd rather I have it than give it to them. – Jared 13 mins ago
  • @RobertLongson If you live in a state that allows withholding rent in certain circumstances (like no hot water for excessive period of time), then it's best not to have prepaid the landlord. – Hart CO 10 mins ago
Having the money up front mitigates most of the risk. The only lingering piece would be if as a cosigner you are on the hook for damages in excess of the deposit (on all leases I've used/seen a cosigner shares full obligation for all amounts owed).

So if she trashed the place or ran a meth lab, you could be on the hook for damages/remediation in excess of the deposit.

Feels pretty low-risk to me on your end, she's taking some risk as well (you could run off with her money, though it'd hurt your credit score and you could face legal action, etc.).

