The IRS form W-4 for 2020 has you compute any amount that should be deducted from your federal income tax withholdings and then report the amount in dollars. In the past I merely reported the number of allowances that I was claiming.

I've recently changed employers, and am wondering if for 2020 I do none of the calculations and just write $0 in each spot of the 2020 W-4, will this have the same effect as claiming 0 allowances in the past?