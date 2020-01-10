The fund itself is a separate legal entity that owns the actual shares, but you own a part of the fund. The company that manages the fund is just a custodian of the assets. The fund itself cannot go bankrupt (in the sense that it gets protection from creditors - certainly the assets it holds can become worthless).

So if, say, Vanguard goes bankrupt, then the funds it manages will not disappear. Most likely the bankruptcy courts would find another custodian, or another company would buy the custodial rights. I admit I'm not well versed on this aspect of the answer, but to answer the question, you would not lose your investment if the custodian goes bankrupt. There may be some bureaucracy to go through to get everything sorted out, but you'd still retain ownership of the fund in the long run.