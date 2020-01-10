2

I've just sold my house after relocating and got £45.000. I am now looking for a house to buy. In the area where I live now houses are around £500.000, so I will need at least £50.000 for the deposit, £15.000 for stamp duty tax and about £2.000 in solicitors fee. I'm short of around £20.000.

I'm figuring out how to save money monthly to increase the pot. What I would like help with is where to keep the current pot.

Cash ISAs don't seem to pay out much (I would get £200-300 in a year). Stock ISAs offer bigger gains but are recommended for longer periods.

I'm planning to buy in around a year time. What should I do?

  • Are those money something you can afford to lose - do you want to take risks? I expect not considering your purpose; and in that case keep them as cash or short term government bonds. – ssn 5 hours ago
  • @ssn what's the shortest time you can keep bonds? – algiogia 5 hours ago
    you can ’always’ sell your bonds if there are any willing buyers (usually there are for government bonds for most countries). I believe that the shortest maturity for most government bonds is 3 month (there might be exceptions) and up to 30+ years. – ssn 5 hours ago
The standard answer is that if you need the money soon (less than three or so years), you should not be putting it in risky investments and just park the money in your savings account or similar "safe" holdings. Since you plan to buy in a year, you probably should leave it in your bank account. Sure, you won't gain much interest, but you also sound like you need every penny and can't afford to wait around for any investment to recover if a downturn happens.

