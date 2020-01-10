I've just sold my house after relocating and got £45.000. I am now looking for a house to buy. In the area where I live now houses are around £500.000, so I will need at least £50.000 for the deposit, £15.000 for stamp duty tax and about £2.000 in solicitors fee. I'm short of around £20.000.

I'm figuring out how to save money monthly to increase the pot. What I would like help with is where to keep the current pot.

Cash ISAs don't seem to pay out much (I would get £200-300 in a year). Stock ISAs offer bigger gains but are recommended for longer periods.

I'm planning to buy in around a year time. What should I do?