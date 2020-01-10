0

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority is a autonomous body regulating insurance industry in india. It releases an Annual Report every year for providing some statistics and data from industry.

When I am checking the claim settlement ratio in latest English annual report 2018-19 on page number 152, the table has two columns which seems to be same meaning for me. They are Claims Repudiated and Claims rejected.

What is the difference between claims repudiated and claims rejected in IRDAI Annual Report ?

enter image description here

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.