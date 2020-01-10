Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority is a autonomous body regulating insurance industry in india. It releases an Annual Report every year for providing some statistics and data from industry.

When I am checking the claim settlement ratio in latest English annual report 2018-19 on page number 152, the table has two columns which seems to be same meaning for me. They are Claims Repudiated and Claims rejected.

What is the difference between claims repudiated and claims rejected in IRDAI Annual Report ?