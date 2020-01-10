Wait for the close... The Candlestick Saga Since I started to dabble with the technical analysis I always wondered wich moment I should jump of or off somethimes my feelings and strategies or event the profit desired could tell me to act during the candlestick formation and dont wait the close. I know it's ok if you are just doing it for learning purposes or doing trades with pennies. Well the thing now is I'm doing a trading bot or something like and need to know if I will calculate my strategies triggering during the trade formation with the data available or the system need to sit down and wait the closing of the candle before to do the calculation? I read many things on the web about the waiting and how it is important but with a system wich can evaluate the positions instantly is it really matters?

Some readings to enlight my helpers:

https://www.fxtradingrevolution.com/forex-blog/forex-tip-wait-for-the-close-of-the-candle-before-opening-a-trade

https://zenandtheartoftrading.com/forex-tips/wait-for-the-close/

Well I hope you can help me decide what to do.