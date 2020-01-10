1

Five years ago, I opened a 20-year term life insurance policy with Protective Insurance. In my recent annual statement for the policy, I was surprised to see a non-zero value listed next to "surrender value." The value listed here is about 75% of my annual premium. I don't remember if previous statements had a non-zero surrender value listed.

I didn't think term policies would have a surrender value, and everything I could find via a quick internet search also indicated as much.

Is it possible for a term policy to have a surrender value, or is the term being used in a different way here than it is for a whole life policy?

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.