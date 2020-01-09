0

For a short time (about a year or so) I will be able to put away about $2000 a month.

I have looked into stocks, played to stock market a while ago and lost a lot of money, yes i was playing in the penny stocks but it has made me apprehensive none the less.

I have also thought about putting into gold or silver something like that.

I have looked at a saving account which through my bank, which will pay out .90% not bad but I am wondering if there is something better.

I am not looking to get rick quick just be able to put the money into something that will grow until I either need it or want it.

  • When do you think you will need to spend the money? Short term means you want to spend it in year? Or 5 years? – Daniel K 18 mins ago
  • @DanielK I am not really sure, I do know after a year or two I will not have the money to invest, for now I can invest for a couple months, maybe a year or two, but after that they money may sit until I need a car (3 - 5 years) or until my daughter get married (20 - 25 years) – James Connigan 9 mins ago

