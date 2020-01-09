Today I met with a realtor (A buyers rep, apparently). I was expecting to talk about saving up a proper down payment, and beginning the search for a home sometime next year.

Instead, she was very excited for us. All she knew was that we made under 70k and had no down payment saved. She thinks she can get us into a house within 6 months, instead of a couple of years like I had thought.

She directed us to a lender and wants us to see if we can get pre-approved for a "special" mortgage that is :

100% Financed Up to $200,000 No PMI For First-Time Home Buyers only For Buyers with Low to Moderate Income

I was under the impression that FHA loans were my only option, but this seems too good to be true. I am going to set up a meeting with the lender, but I have a feeling they're trying to set me up with some sort of predatory loan.

How will I know if taking this loan is in my best interest? I know to look out for high interest rates or odd payment fees, but is there something they might slip in to the agreement that I might not notice?