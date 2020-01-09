1

Today I met with a realtor (A buyers rep, apparently). I was expecting to talk about saving up a proper down payment, and beginning the search for a home sometime next year.

Instead, she was very excited for us. All she knew was that we made under 70k and had no down payment saved. She thinks she can get us into a house within 6 months, instead of a couple of years like I had thought.

She directed us to a lender and wants us to see if we can get pre-approved for a "special" mortgage that is :

  1. 100% Financed
  2. Up to $200,000
  3. No PMI
  4. For First-Time Home Buyers only
  5. For Buyers with Low to Moderate Income

I was under the impression that FHA loans were my only option, but this seems too good to be true. I am going to set up a meeting with the lender, but I have a feeling they're trying to set me up with some sort of predatory loan.

How will I know if taking this loan is in my best interest? I know to look out for high interest rates or odd payment fees, but is there something they might slip in to the agreement that I might not notice?

|improve this question
  • "No money down" and "housing bubble" are parts of what lead to the 2007 troubles. She's a saleswoman; her job is to sell and meet quota. If you default in two years, it's not her problem. I strongly urge you to save up at least 5%, and look for a house that's no more than 3x your gross income. Preferably 2.5x or less. (And living below your means is rule #1 to financial health, but that's outside the scope of the question.) – RonJohn 5 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.