This is something I am a little surprised doesn't come up more, but here goes:

I am a current resident alien (living in NY). Previously I lived and worked in Dubai for 5 years.

My Green Card (by marriage) was valid last year from June but I moved to the USA in December, having spent June-November working my notice period in Dubai.

I am liable for US federal tax on income from the activation of my Green Card, but the question is can I claim the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion for the June-December period spent abroad as a continuation of my last 5 years working in Dubai?

Thanks for any insight in advance!

