Does the cost still get applied to my deductible?

    If your health insurance doesn't cover cosmetic breast implants, why should the price of breast implants be applied to your deductible? – RonJohn 44 mins ago
From HealthCare.gov (emphasis added):

Deductible

The amount you pay for covered health care services before your insurance plan starts to pay. With a $2,000 deductible, for example, you pay the first $2,000 of covered services yourself.

So expenses that are not covered by your health insurance do not get applied toward your deductible (or your out-of-pocket maximum).

