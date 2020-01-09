Does the cost still get applied to my deductible?
What happens if health insurance 'doesn't cover' something before I've hit my deductible?
1If your health insurance doesn't cover cosmetic breast implants, why should the price of breast implants be applied to your deductible? – RonJohn 44 mins ago
From HealthCare.gov (emphasis added):
Deductible
The amount you pay for covered health care services before your insurance plan starts to pay. With a $2,000 deductible, for example, you pay the first $2,000 of covered services yourself.
So expenses that are not covered by your health insurance do not get applied toward your deductible (or your out-of-pocket maximum).