1

I have a side project with a few friends that's gradually getting more serious. We're nearly at the stage where we'll be taking some early clients, which is really exciting after about a year of intermittent part-time effort. The product is a web service, and so the startup costs are almost entirely time rather than money.

I have a tight schedule, and this isn't something I do entirely for fun, so I try to challenge myself to justify the investment of my time, from a financial perspective. I'm having trouble! I'm effectively working for equity or stock rather than salary, and unable to resolve the dissonance between this arrangement and prevailing advice that:

  • Most startups fail
  • It's not a good idea to invest in individual stocks unless you have the knowledge and resources of a large investment firm
  • As an early employee of a small company, therefore, prioritize cash compensation over equity, which is effectively "a lottery ticket"

I do have conviction that our service brings a lot of value to the industry where we're introducing it, and get excited about that opportunity, but it just doesn't square with what's become financial common sense at this point.

My question isn't about seeking personal advice, it's this:

For the reasons above, why does anybody ever start a company?

New companies are started every day, so I must be missing something. Are all companies started by people with the hubris to think they're the exception to these rules?

|improve this question
New contributor
Anthony is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

It's common knowledge that starting a company is risky, but high-risk, high-reward ventures are not inherently bad choices. Do you keep your money in a hole in the ground? It'll always be there when you need it, but you get nothing back. Do you keep it in a bank? It's almost certain to be there when you need it, but you won't get much return. Do you keep it in the stock market? You might lose money, but you stand to gain quite a bit. Do you put it all into the company you founded? It's a big risk which might not pay off, but the potential upside is enormous. Doing something likely to fail can still be the rational choice if the rewards for success are great enough.

|improve this answer
1

There are a few common errors you are making in your statement. Before I try to address what I see as problems with your line of thinking, take my overall response to the headline of your question as asked:

Why is it ever a good idea to found a company? To make money, to pursue a hobby, or both.

As to issues with your line of reasoning, consider:

(1) A 'company' can informally mean a business or it can mean a corporation. You appear to imply both different definitions. You can have a business, and take on clients, and even do so with other people, without forming a corporation. In which case, 'shares' and 'equity' never comes into it. You can also form a corporation that gathers dust and does nothing but cost you legal fees to set up.

(2) Starting your own business is very different from 'investing in individual stocks'. The former can be as simple as doing some graphic design projects for friends on the weekends, and the latter can mean gambling with your life savings [though I am not implying it always does].

(3) The 'lottery ticket' comes in if you are in a do-or-die industry. If you are already lining up clients for your business, revenue will come in, and you can reap the rewards, be they small or large, regardless of whether you become the next Richard Branson.

In short, there is a difference between trying to implement a tech startup that won't be profitable until 1B+ of revenue (like UBER, which to my knowledge still doesn't earn net income on an annual basis), and simply turning a profit from a hobby you enjoy. There are many different levels of 'starting a business' in between, some of which are risky (because they require you to commit full time and quit your job, or because they require significant up front $ investment), and some of which are not (because they use only your spare time and no $ investment).

|improve this answer
0

Would you buy a lottery ticket if the average payout was greater than the price?

Yes, many startups fail*. This doesn't mean that on average, startups lose money. Otherwise food banks would be full of starving venture capitalists.

* I may be looking at different years than you, but the figure I found is 56% make it to their 5th year.

|improve this answer
0

You brought up the often-repeated mantra of,

equity, which is effectively "a lottery ticket"

While that does illustrate the difference between equity and cold, hard, real cash in the form of a salary, equity is arguably only a lottery ticket if you have no direct knowledge of, or connection to, the success of the company. Of course, there's always at least some level of risk in any business, but the "like a lottery ticket" trope is a little inaccurate in the sense that a lottery ticket is - literally - random, while a business's success (and therefore the value of your equity) is at least somewhat based on potentially knowable factors.

So, what it basically boils down to is, people start businesses when they feel they know enough, or offer enough, to reduce the "lottery ticket" nature of equity to a risk level they're willing to accept.

-3

For the reasons above, why does anybody ever start a company?

For the same reason that Bill Gates and Paul Allen started a company. For the same reason that Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started a company. Ditto Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard, and Michael Dell, Ted Waitt & Mike Hammond, Emeril Lagasse, and thousands of small business across the world (including my great-grandfather):

to make (hopefully lots of) money, while being the boss.

Why else?1

1 We'll ignore businesses run as tax losses, and boutiques financed by wealthy men to keep their rich-and-bored wives busy.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

Anthony is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.