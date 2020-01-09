There are a few common errors you are making in your statement. Before I try to address what I see as problems with your line of thinking, take my overall response to the headline of your question as asked:

Why is it ever a good idea to found a company? To make money, to pursue a hobby, or both.

As to issues with your line of reasoning, consider:

(1) A 'company' can informally mean a business or it can mean a corporation. You appear to imply both different definitions. You can have a business, and take on clients, and even do so with other people, without forming a corporation. In which case, 'shares' and 'equity' never comes into it. You can also form a corporation that gathers dust and does nothing but cost you legal fees to set up.

(2) Starting your own business is very different from 'investing in individual stocks'. The former can be as simple as doing some graphic design projects for friends on the weekends, and the latter can mean gambling with your life savings [though I am not implying it always does].

(3) The 'lottery ticket' comes in if you are in a do-or-die industry. If you are already lining up clients for your business, revenue will come in, and you can reap the rewards, be they small or large, regardless of whether you become the next Richard Branson.

In short, there is a difference between trying to implement a tech startup that won't be profitable until 1B+ of revenue (like UBER, which to my knowledge still doesn't earn net income on an annual basis), and simply turning a profit from a hobby you enjoy. There are many different levels of 'starting a business' in between, some of which are risky (because they require you to commit full time and quit your job, or because they require significant up front $ investment), and some of which are not (because they use only your spare time and no $ investment).