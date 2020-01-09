0

I'm the personal representative of an estate with a situation like the following:

  1. Property with tax assessment of $100,000
  2. Tenant with a multi-year lease for the property with a total "lease fee" of $25,000
  3. During the lease, the Tenant has a (separate) option to buy the property at $50,000
  4. All lease payments decrease the option purchase price by a corresponding amount.

As the personal representative, I need to assign a value to these assets in the estate disregarding "likelihood to collect". I'm assuming this means I should assume the tenant pays the full amount of the lease and then executes the option at the end of the lease.

I'm also trying to track the initial value and changes to it in my personal finance software.

So far, I can't quite wrap my head around which set of double entry accounts would properly show a value. My intuition is that the lease is an asset but there is something offsetting its entire value because lease payments decrease the option purchase price. Similarly, the option itself is an asset because it would result in $50,000, but it is somehow offset because exercising the option would cause the property to be sold.

I'd appreciate any guidance on how to properly value and track this.

  • Just checking: the property is worth $100k but they can buy it for half price? Was there an option fee/premium as well? – Lawrence 15 mins ago
  • Maybe record the Present Value of the lease payments? – RonJohn 12 mins ago

