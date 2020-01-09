There is really vague notion of "listed venture captial companies" that are something like listed private equity companies only having some starups in their portfolios. The information is very scarce, but e.g. Blackstone has provided some information that it can write as big cheques for startups as Softbank VC funds. In any case - I have heard that listed private equity companies have very little exposure to the startups and usually PE companies are interested in more mature companies.

My question is - 1) are there pure or almost pure listed venture capital companies? 2) If no - what is the highest level of exposure to the startups that listed PE companies have?

I would like to invest in startups but my means are very modest and that is why I am seeking some ETF or some listend companies or funds that invest in startups so I have own shares indirectly.