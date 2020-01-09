Suppose you have a company that only does evil things. (Let's say that they make money with human-trafficking, weapons, destroying the earth, ...)

Obliviously you are a terrible person if you run this company. But is there anything unethical about buying stocks of such a company ?

The stocks will always be the property of someone so it seems that it doesn't affect the world if I would buy them.

I would even assume that it's a good thing to buy them. My reasoning: If others would buy the company they might complain that the company should make more profit (i.e. doing even more evil things). I instead never contact companies anyway when I buy stocks so the CEO will have no reason to do even more harm to the world.

There is a probably a gigantic error in my reasoning but I can't figure out what it is... Can someone point out my mistake ?

If it would matter: We'll assume that although everything this company does is evil, it doesn't break the law.