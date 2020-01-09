0

Suppose you have a company that only does evil things. (Let's say that they make money with human-trafficking, weapons, destroying the earth, ...)

Obliviously you are a terrible person if you run this company. But is there anything unethical about buying stocks of such a company ?

The stocks will always be the property of someone so it seems that it doesn't affect the world if I would buy them.

I would even assume that it's a good thing to buy them. My reasoning: If others would buy the company they might complain that the company should make more profit (i.e. doing even more evil things). I instead never contact companies anyway when I buy stocks so the CEO will have no reason to do even more harm to the world.

There is a probably a gigantic error in my reasoning but I can't figure out what it is... Can someone point out my mistake ?

If it would matter: We'll assume that although everything this company does is evil, it doesn't break the law.

  • Where do they operate that their human-trafficking division is legal? – JTP - Apologise to Monica 1 hour ago
  • It was just a exaguration to clarify what I mean with "evil". In real life the company would be nicer, but not nice enough. – Garo 1 hour ago
  • Understood. This is an example of why we don't do well with hypothetical questions such as this. If you'd like the question to be taken seriously, I'd recommend an edit, and use examples of alcohol, tobacco, firearms, etc. "human trafficking" and "destroying the earth" are unnecessary distractions to a potentially decent question. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 1 hour ago
  • IMHO, this is a philosophical question than simple money matters. – mootmoot 12 mins ago

