0

After talking to my dad the other week, he mentioned his home isn't insured, because he can't afford it. I've been looking up policies which would suit him, and I'm planning on paying for the policy myself in his name, because his home is in a rural area close to bushland in Australia.

However, in considering this, I wanted to know what would happen with the policy if, for example, there was a bushfire that destroyed the house and he were to die as a result of that. Would there be an insurance payout made to his estate, or would the policy be voided upon his death?

I worry that there will be a bushfire that forces him out of his home and he loses everything, with no insurance. But I also worry that he's the type to try and stay and defend his property (which is utterly un-defendable, as it borders on a mature woodland forest), so I'm just wondering what would happen in that situation.

|improve this question
New contributor
Agent is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

If an insurance policy holder dies, the proceeds go to a second listed beneficiary, and if none are listed, to beneficiaries via will, or last, to the estate of the policy holder. With house insurance, as with car insurance, there can be an issue of rebuilding/repair vs the insurance company claiming total loss, but that's not quite the question here.

Your Answer

Agent is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.