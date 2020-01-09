The three key differences between a Roth IRA and taxable investment account are:

Tax on gains

Access to gains

Eligibility to contribute

With a Roth IRA, you don't pay any income or capital gains tax on the earnings in the account, but you can't touch the gains until you are at least 59 1/2 years old (if you do, you will pay taxes, in addition to a penalty). Contributions are also limited, and only allowed if you have earned income. If you have too much earned income, however, the limit will be lower (or even 0, meaning contributions not allowed at all).

With a taxable investment account, you can contribute any amount you'd like at any time and withdraw any amount at any time. Capital gains, interest, and dividends are subject to tax, but careful planning can reduce this tax burden.

It's a good idea to have both because while the tax-free nature of Roth gains is something you want to take advantage of, there is a limit to what you can put in there, and a (temporary - until retirement) limit to what you can take out, so if you plan to save/invest more than the limit and think you might ever want access to your investment gains while you're younger, you'll want a standard taxable account as well.