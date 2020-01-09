I'm new to investing nad using M1 Finance and have been doing some overall research.

From what I know, Roth IRA is tax-free income and mostly used as a retirement plan so if I invest in a roth ira account, all the dividends income will not be taxed (correct me if I'm wrong). In contrast, with a regular taxable account, I will have to pay tax on dividends earned as well as trading earned.

Question are:

Wouldn't a roth ira be more beneficial since I won't get taxed on the income?

Why would anyone prefers one over the other?

Is it a good idea to have a taxable account AND a roth ira account at the same time?

Much thanks!