0

I've been looking into getting a mortgage with my partner recently. We had a conversation with the bank yesterday asking all the standard questions (How much do you earn?, Monthly outgoing, etc..). They also asked how long we had been employed for by our current company and if we were both on permanent contracts. My partner could answer this with a simple yes. I was unsure how to answer as I am actually an apprentice in the UK.
My apprenticeship ends in 2023 (It says so in my contract). Does this technically make me a temp employee?

I've tried to look into this but the only thing I could really fixed is this gov.uk website saying an apprenticeship is not a fixed term contract.

Do I need to tell the bank that I am an apprentice or not? They haven't asked for our job titles at all.

Apologies if this is the wrong place to ask this question but I wasn't sure which site would be most appropriate

  • Does your contract say what happens in 2023, i.e. does your employment terminate then or does it convert into normal employment? – GS - Apologise to Monica 55 mins ago
  • @GS-ApologisetoMonica Not directly. It says how much I would get paid for a full role from 2023. But does not say "You will be employed with a full role" or anything similar. – Jack 50 mins ago

