0

For instance, on CNN Money if you go under forecasts for any semi-large or larger company you will find the number of buy/hold/sell ratings. Is there any way to find out if over a long historical period stocks with a buy rating (from most analysts) outperform stocks with a sell rating?

For example, if I made a portfolio that exclusively consisted of stock with many buy ratings, would this have outperfomed the S&P 500 historically?

Basically I am looking for an empirical answer but I can't find any on Google.

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.