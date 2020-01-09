For instance, on CNN Money if you go under forecasts for any semi-large or larger company you will find the number of buy/hold/sell ratings. Is there any way to find out if over a long historical period stocks with a buy rating (from most analysts) outperform stocks with a sell rating?

For example, if I made a portfolio that exclusively consisted of stock with many buy ratings, would this have outperfomed the S&P 500 historically?

Basically I am looking for an empirical answer but I can't find any on Google.