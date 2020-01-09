0

I live and work in Florida. Due to family issues, I have to be in VA on an almost permanent basis. I was offered the opportunity to work remote traveling back to FL for unique events. I will continue to have my FL home and do not plan to change my license to VA since I will be staying with mom until everything is back to normal.

|improve this question
New contributor
Carlos Rodriguez is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    Welcome to Money.SE. I can't work out what your question is. Please edit your question so we can give you a helpful answer. – Rupert Morrish 1 hour ago
  • What is your question? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • Carlos, welcome to Personal Finance & Money! You may want to take the tour. Is your question whether you need to pay state tax to Florida, Virginia or both? – mkennedy 5 mins ago

Your Answer

Carlos Rodriguez is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.