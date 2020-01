2010: Home was purchased in United States. Negligible down payment. PMI included. Price $152k

2019: Attempted short sale due to hardship (moving to a new city after losing job). Short sale failed with total lack of interest in the property, even at a price point of 66% of original cost. Mortgage company agreed to Deed-in-Lieu, with no further liability.

Is there a tax liability on any portion of the forgiven debt?