I am going on placement next year and I have to fill out the HRMC Starter checklist form. I worked part time (only two shifts) and the pay I received was not taxed. Does that mean I select statement A or B?

A. This is their first job since last 6 April and they have not been receiving taxable Jobseeker's Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, taxable Incapacity Benefit, state pension or occupational pension.

B. This is now their only job, but since last 6 April they have had another job, or have received taxable jobseeker's allowance, employment and support allowance or taxable incapacity benefit. They do not receive state or occupational pension.

C. They have another job or receive a state or occupational pension