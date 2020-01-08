I have started in a new job on 30th of November, 2019. I could not get my contract until the last day of December, which, in addition was not agreed salary as per interview process. Salary is 20k on the contract.

On top of this, I have been told by the owner, that because she has the bookkeeper on holidays, I will be paid £1666 to my bank account (which was paid), but my taxes for December will be excempt from my January payslip, plus the taxes from January. (Around: 1666-300-300=1000)

Can the taxes be deducted backwords? Is it the legitimate process? Can 2 months taxes been taken away from one salary, which is already nearly minimum? Am I in any position to argue this and whom can I complain if I have to?

Another issue, as it is not the agreed salary, if I leave the position now, and I worked for less than a month, will I still be paying taxes? For this month and for previous.

Thank you for your help !