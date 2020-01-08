1

I have started in a new job on 30th of November, 2019. I could not get my contract until the last day of December, which, in addition was not agreed salary as per interview process. Salary is 20k on the contract.

On top of this, I have been told by the owner, that because she has the bookkeeper on holidays, I will be paid £1666 to my bank account (which was paid), but my taxes for December will be excempt from my January payslip, plus the taxes from January. (Around: 1666-300-300=1000)

Can the taxes be deducted backwords? Is it the legitimate process? Can 2 months taxes been taken away from one salary, which is already nearly minimum? Am I in any position to argue this and whom can I complain if I have to?

Another issue, as it is not the agreed salary, if I leave the position now, and I worked for less than a month, will I still be paying taxes? For this month and for previous.

Thank you for your help !

|improve this question
New contributor
Need help is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    Can you tell us your location? – dwizum 45 mins ago
  • @dwizum because of £, can it be anywhere but the UK? – RonJohn 44 mins ago
  • 1
    They're paying you less than the contract, and not deducting taxes. Seems very sketchy. I'd look for a new job. – RonJohn 42 mins ago
  • When did you actually get paid? Taxes depend on when you get paid, not when you do the work. – Nosjack 38 mins ago
  • I'm a bit confused. Whenever you get paid, you will own taxes on it, whether the employer deducts them or not - deducting them from your paycheck is generally preferable so that you're paying estimated taxes throughout the year and don't get one big bill at the end of the year. If the employer didn't deduct taxes in December, you'll still have to pay them at some point - deducting them from January just catches you up so your estimated tax payment is current. If you don't deduct it from January, you'll just have to pay it yourself later on. None of this changes your final tax bill. – Nuclear Wang 29 mins ago

Your Answer

Need help is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.