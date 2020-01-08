Certain charities operate retail stores which take donations of goods (i.e., used clothes) and also sell merchandise to the public.

Let's say I donate $100 of items to such a charity. At some other time I also spend $100 on items in the shop. Can I now use the gross $200 which I've given them as a potential tax deduction?

If its not clear why that seems problematic, take a slightly different scenario. Say I bring them $100 of clothes and then I immediately purchase back the exact same items. They have received from me a net of $100, but have I made $200 in charitable deductions? This seems like it could be considered fraudulent.

(If that were allowed, wouldn't it be the equivalent of giving them five twenties in one transaction, and then asking them to break a $100 bill into $20s the next?)

Stores which fall into this could be for example: Habitat for Humanity Restore, Salvation Army, etc.

I'm in the USA, but answers for other countries could be useful as well if they also offer similar tax benefits for charitable donations.

Just for clarity I'm not asking about how to establish the monetary value of physical goods; there seem to be other questions on that topic.