0

I have a SIP investment with SBI TECHNOLOGY OPPORTUNITIES FUND Regular growth. Can I show this investment for tax exemption ?

New contributor
rdj7 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

rdj7 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.