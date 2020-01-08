In New Jersey, a beneficiary is named on a $15k life insurance policy, that benefiary collects the money and decides to pay the funeral expenses of 9k, then decides she wants to be reimbursed from the estate for the money spent on the funeral. there in no will. I believe the insurance policy is not part of the estate since their was a beneficiary named and therefore not considered a debt of the estate, therefore cannot be collected from the estate. Can you clarify this please. Thank you