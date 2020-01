In New Jersey, a beneficiary is named on a $15k life insurance policy. That beneficiary collects the money and decides to pay the funeral expenses of $9k, then decides she wants to be reimbursed from the estate for the money spent on the funeral.

There in no will.

Since their was a beneficiary named, is the policy part of the estate? Because of that, can the the beneficiary force the estate to reimburse them for the cost of the funeral?

I don't think so, but need clarification.