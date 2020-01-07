My idea is following: When there are no shares available to short then there is a big demand for shorting and the price should go down. Demand for selling is higher than demand for buying. Buyers cant create sufficient amount of shares for shorting. When there is a lot of shares available to short then a lot of people is buying and shares available to short are growing. Price should rise short term. Is it true or there could be next reasons for low and high values of shares available to short?