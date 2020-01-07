I have a BNY Mellon Investment Fund account designated to me and set up by my parents. On the statements the Client Name is in my parents name and the Designation is my name. My financial advisor can't wrap their head around why I feel I shoudn't have to provide a gift letter for proof of deposit funds. Based off the above, are these funds considered a gift, and thus taxable through inheritance tax if my folks were to die in the next 7 years?