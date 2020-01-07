2

I turned 70.5 this year and was required to take my required minimum distribution. I took it, but the laws have been changed making the new age for RMD at 72.

Do I have to take the RMD next year when I turn 71?

  • Assuming that you've read the law correctly, and there are no exceptions for people already taking RMD's, the answer is "no." Those are non-trivial assumptions, though. – Robert Harvey 1 hour ago
  • From here: "For anyone who has not already reached age 70.5 by the end of 2019, the new required beginning date will be 72 for RMDs..." – Robert Harvey 1 hour ago
  • 1
    "...So, if you turn 70.5 by the end of 2019, you will need to start taking RMDs for 2019. The first one needs to come out by April 1, 2020. However, if you turn 70.5 after Jan. 1, 2020, you now won’t be required to take an RMD for 2020. In fact, no one will be required to take a 2020 RMD based on turning 70.5 in 2020." – Robert Harvey 1 hour ago

