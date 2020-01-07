1

Ever since I've heard stories of people in the U.S. who (almost) emptied their accounts, I've feared of one day doing that too. I always make sure to have at least 100 EUR in each of my accounts. It goes like this: Someone takes everything but 5 USD out of their account. The bank says it's too low and charges them 20 USD. Their balance is now at -15 USD. The bank charges overdraft fees. After some time, their balance is at -16 USD. It's still too low. The bank charges them another 20 USD for having too low of a balance. Their balance is now at -36 USD. The bank charges overdraft fees again. Their balance is now at -38 USD. Etc. Even though they had a positive balance before this fee cascade started.

Are banks in Europe allowed to charge fees for having too low of a balance? I'm not asking about overdraft fees like 20% annually for how much below zero your balance is. I'm asking about either non-relative charges (like 20 EUR for having a balance below 100 EUR or below -1000 EUR) or charges for a balance that's low but not below zero (like 20 EUR if you hit zero or 20% of how much you are below 100 EUR).

  • Why don't you ask your banks? You haven't even stated which banks you use nor the type of account you hold with them so no one even has a chance at guessing how your bank operates. Read your ToS. – MonkeyZeus 34 mins ago
  • The people who get hit with low-balance service charges don't have jobs, or don't shop around for banks without service charges. – RonJohn 32 mins ago
  • @MonkeyZeus Generally speaking, I feel like a big advantage of Europe is that profiteering is mostly illegal. I'd take comfort in knowing that there is a law that prohibits banks from issuing such charges. I already checked for the banks where I have accounts but I'm not sure whether I missed something. Doing that everyt time they change their price charts isn't fun. For one of the banks I'm a customer of, their price chart is 15 pages of mostly double-column small print and I've read the then-current version several times the past few years. -.- – UTF-8 16 mins ago
  • So you're asking about law rather than specific practices currently in effect? Who's to say that the law won't change? You're asking about Europe as a continent and not a specific country? – MonkeyZeus 13 mins ago

