1

I am looking to find out if it would be a good/beneficial idea to adjust withholdings for the next year, and use the extra money to pay down credit card debt. Using rough calculators, I am estimating around $3500 back from federal, and probably around $2000 from state. (Composite from several different calculators available on the web.)

We currently have about 90% credit utilization, and due to poor credit, we also have a high rate (6.1%) on our mortgage. I am married, with two kids under 6.

What I am planning for the anticipated refund is to repaint the house ($2000, pretty much mandatory to avoid mounting fines from the HOA), pay off $2500 in cards (Will basically pay off 4 cards), and putting $1000 aside as a hedge against expenses. (Obviously we will adjust based on actual return.) We are also planning on trading in my SUV for a more economical model at ~ 1/2 the payment ($490 down to $260).

With that, I am also considering adjusting my allowances (Currently at 5) and also adjusting the state % so that I will come out in the neighborhood of +/- $300 next year on the returns, and using the extra money generated from that and the car payment reduction solely for paying down cards (Dave Ramsey style).

Is this a good plan moving forward? If so, how many allowances will bring me to "net zero"? Or are there other opportunities I am missing?

|improve this question
New contributor
EricDraven is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    how many allowances will bring me to "net zero" that's a bit of a hard question to answer precisely without seeing your tax returns. That said, if you google, there are plenty of free estimators. Might be a good start to check several and see what answers you get. Or, talk to a tax professional. – dwizum 1 hour ago
  • 1
    @dwizum - We usually get our taxes done through HR Block, we have had the same person the last several years. I will ask her when we have ours done this year (in a couple weeks, come to think of it) – EricDraven 1 hour ago
  • The IRS has a calculator for just this purpose: irs.gov/individuals/tax-withholding-estimator – RonJohn 4 mins ago

Your Answer

EricDraven is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.