I am looking to find out if it would be a good/beneficial idea to adjust withholdings for the next year, and use the extra money to pay down credit card debt. Using rough calculators, I am estimating around $3500 back from federal, and probably around $2000 from state. (Composite from several different calculators available on the web.)

We currently have about 90% credit utilization, and due to poor credit, we also have a high rate (6.1%) on our mortgage. I am married, with two kids under 6.

What I am planning for the anticipated refund is to repaint the house ($2000, pretty much mandatory to avoid mounting fines from the HOA), pay off $2500 in cards (Will basically pay off 4 cards), and putting $1000 aside as a hedge against expenses. (Obviously we will adjust based on actual return.) We are also planning on trading in my SUV for a more economical model at ~ 1/2 the payment ($490 down to $260).

With that, I am also considering adjusting my allowances (Currently at 5) and also adjusting the state % so that I will come out in the neighborhood of +/- $300 next year on the returns, and using the extra money generated from that and the car payment reduction solely for paying down cards (Dave Ramsey style).

Is this a good plan moving forward? If so, how many allowances will bring me to "net zero"? Or are there other opportunities I am missing?