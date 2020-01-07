Are you sure you would even want to exercise your options yet?

There is no guarantee for a market to sell your equity once you have it; there rarely is an opportunity to sell an interest in a private company until it goes public.

Exercising your options early would mean that you need to pay now, to get... possibly some money in the future. For many startups, that value never materializes, which is why options are often offered on top of meager compensation, so that key employees take on a shared risk of business success, and work harder as a result to capitalize.

In answer to your question, the response seems reasonable, and even if it weren't... that is just the 1st roadblock you will face in attempting to actually get cash value from options in a private startup company.