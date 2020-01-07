2

I asked my employer (a Series A startup) if I could early exercise my stock options for the tax benefits described here. They replied that that would not be possible because the company did not issue RSUs (which, they say, startups rarely do) and because issuing them now would add regulatory burden.

Is that a reasonable rationale for not offering early exercise? Would it actually be that difficult or costly to a startup that already offers equity compensation through stock options to offer early exercise of those options?

  • Regulatory burden increases when there are 500 investors, 2000 accredited investors, or $10M in assets. Not knowing how many past and future employees and investors they expect to have before they go public (or hit $10M in asset value), I can't opine if this is a reasonable rationale. sec.gov/info/smallbus/secg/… – user662852 23 mins ago
Are you sure you would even want to exercise your options yet?

There is no guarantee for a market to sell your equity once you have it; there rarely is an opportunity to sell an interest in a private company until it goes public.

Exercising your options early would mean that you need to pay now, to get... possibly some money in the future. For many startups, that value never materializes, which is why options are often offered on top of meager compensation, so that key employees take on a shared risk of business success, and work harder as a result to capitalize.

In answer to your question, the response seems reasonable, and even if it weren't... that is just the 1st roadblock you will face in attempting to actually get cash value from options in a private startup company.

