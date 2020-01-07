I asked my employer (a Series A startup) if I could early exercise my stock options for the tax benefits described here. They replied that that would not be possible because the company did not issue RSUs (which, they say, startups rarely do) and because issuing them now would add regulatory burden.
Is that a reasonable rationale for not offering early exercise? Would it actually be that difficult or costly to a startup that already offers equity compensation through stock options to offer early exercise of those options?